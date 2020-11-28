Barings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Barings LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 606,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 34,256 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 444.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.00, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.05.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,094.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.