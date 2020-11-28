Barings LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Barings LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,578 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 31,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 629.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 18,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 417.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.89 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.85 and a 200-day moving average of $82.97.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

