Barings LLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Barings LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 71.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $31,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Dollar General by 95.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.27.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $1,777,006.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,086.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 8,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total value of $1,762,310.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,708.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,435 shares of company stock worth $19,984,494. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.01. 723,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,235. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.11.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

