Barings LLC Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Barings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 21.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,784 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 613 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. 140166 upped their target price on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Argus upped their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.96.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $82.66. 3,098,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,537,988. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.84. The company has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

