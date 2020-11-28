Barings LLC Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Barings LLC boosted its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $524,301,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 11,128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,548,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,196 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,307,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,461,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,103,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $983,856,000 after purchasing an additional 794,867 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRP. ValuEngine lowered TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TC Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on TC Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TC Energy from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.31.

TRP traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.27. The stock had a trading volume of 617,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,693. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.26. The firm has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $32.37 and a one year high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.608 per share. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

