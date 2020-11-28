Barings LLC Has $3.81 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Barings LLC decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,742 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.23. The company had a trading volume of 539,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.48. The company has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 58.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

