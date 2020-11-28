Barings LLC Has $4.02 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Barings LLC reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,314 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 61,047 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 63.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 293.8% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Mirova lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 191.4% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 1,049 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 50.9% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.04.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.22. 5,435,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,229,993. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $65.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a PE ratio of 110.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.33 and a 200-day moving average of $54.43.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,092 shares of company stock worth $7,237,558 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

