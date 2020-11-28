Barings LLC Has $4.75 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,112,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,037 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $160,170,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 89.4% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 952,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,003,000 after purchasing an additional 449,491 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 326.7% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 433,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,195,000 after purchasing an additional 331,843 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 53.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 833,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,684,000 after purchasing an additional 291,625 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of LRCX traded up $9.76 on Friday, reaching $456.54. 727,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,202. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.74. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $460.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total value of $3,479,754.96. Also, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total value of $91,451.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $23,954,139 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LRCX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lam Research from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lam Research from $424.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lam Research from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Lam Research from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Lam Research from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.44.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.