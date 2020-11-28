Barings LLC Has $4.95 Million Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Barings LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,571,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,115,354,000 after buying an additional 696,521 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,879,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,573,000 after buying an additional 476,541 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,973,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $960,460,000 after purchasing an additional 329,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in American Tower by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,965,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,181,000 after purchasing an additional 21,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,811,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,316 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $234.09. 937,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,718. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.78. The company has a market capitalization of $103.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.31.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $248,377.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 763 shares in the company, valued at $194,771.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,893,990.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,113 shares of company stock worth $5,444,536. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

