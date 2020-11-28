Barings LLC Has $5.45 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Barings LLC lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,024 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $9,225,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 18.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 187,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MO. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,664,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,729,010. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78. The company has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

