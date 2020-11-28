Barings LLC Has $5.74 Million Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Barings LLC boosted its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.0% in the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in FMC by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMC traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.67. The company had a trading volume of 238,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.75. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $119.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FMC from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on FMC in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on FMC from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.65.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

