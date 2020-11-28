Barings LLC Has $5.91 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Barings LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,824 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 14,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,194 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,106,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. BidaskClub lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price target (up previously from $570.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist increased their price target on Netflix from $530.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $528.74.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,696 shares of company stock valued at $124,028,118 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $6.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $491.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,790,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,275,484. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $290.25 and a one year high of $575.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $500.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $482.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $217.08 billion, a PE ratio of 79.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.