Barings LLC Has $6.44 Million Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Barings LLC cut its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 52.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 232,688 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $6,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 415.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,077,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $296,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509,502 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 249.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,199,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,754 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 146.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,095,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,542 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 894.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,517,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2,829.5% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 945,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,692,000 after acquiring an additional 912,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ZTO. BOCOM International began coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $38.99.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.31. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. Research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.