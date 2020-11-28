Barings LLC Has $6.51 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Barings LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $464,250,000 after purchasing an additional 327,153 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,344,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.73.

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total transaction of $1,623,489.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.97, for a total value of $20,465,860.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 525,333 shares of company stock worth $194,253,291. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $394.95 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $399.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $373.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.76 billion, a PE ratio of 74.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

