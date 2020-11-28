Barings LLC Has $7.19 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Barings LLC lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,038,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,316,350,000 after purchasing an additional 18,701,930 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 58.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,914,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,360,000 after buying an additional 1,446,746 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,882,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,744,000 after buying an additional 1,207,765 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,946,000 after buying an additional 1,176,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8,926.2% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,150,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,382,000 after buying an additional 1,137,914 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KO stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.30. The company has a market cap of $226.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

