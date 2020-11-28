Barings LLC Has $7.62 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Barings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $350,740,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,883,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218,779 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,055,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164,156 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,172.8% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,348,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $250.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. TheStreet raised Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

