Barings LLC Increases Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Barings LLC increased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,796 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC now owns 227,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,255,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $396,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $855,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

WMB opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 195.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMB. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.08.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.