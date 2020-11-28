Barings LLC Invests $4.27 Million in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Barings LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NASDAQ:ETRN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 505,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,000. Barings LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Equitrans Midstream as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $128,987,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $83,100,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $63,544,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 11,327.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,540,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 23.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,480,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832,640 shares in the last quarter.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

ETRN stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.43. 1,049,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,961,691. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.85. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $13.81.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.97 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%.

ETRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.53.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.