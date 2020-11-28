Barings LLC Invests $7.30 Million in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 90,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,304,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $93.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.20. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

