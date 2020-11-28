Barings LLC Lowers Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Barings LLC cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 32.5% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 30,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.1% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 84.9% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.89. 2,216,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,577,020. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.77. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $145.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Standpoint Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.39.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

