Barings LLC Makes New $5.13 Million Investment in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,296,000 after acquiring an additional 67,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 15,421 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 188.3% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 38,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 25,415 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 52.4% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period.

Shares of EXI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,849. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a one year low of $59.59 and a one year high of $107.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.24.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

