Barings LLC Makes New $7.47 Million Investment in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 129,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,468,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 109,725.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,034,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 43,994,525 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 4,016.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,714,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,613,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,309,000 after purchasing an additional 592,913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,726,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 408,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,603,000 after purchasing an additional 12,660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QLTA stock opened at $58.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.91. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.79 and a fifty-two week high of $59.53.

