Barings LLC Makes New Investment in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NASDAQ:NTCO)

Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NASDAQ:NTCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 239,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,362,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTCO. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Natura &Co during the first quarter worth about $38,709,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,352,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 258.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 16,713 shares during the last quarter.

Natura &Co stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.95. The company had a trading volume of 117,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,877. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.64.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

