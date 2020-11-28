Barings LLC Raises Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2,457.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,689 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 76.5% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 79.2% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.78.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total value of $18,228,107.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,318,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,974 shares of company stock valued at $75,301,295 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded up $11.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $585.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,561,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,426,148. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $65.45 and a one year high of $598.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,525.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $440.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

