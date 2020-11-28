Barings LLC Raises Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 48.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,160 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,330 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 51,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM opened at $75.90 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.55.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

