Barings LLC Sells 1,619 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Barings LLC lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $14,671,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.92.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SPGI traded up $3.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $341.57. The stock had a trading volume of 393,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,458. The company has a market capitalization of $82.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $379.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $341.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

