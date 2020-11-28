Barings LLC Sells 16,449 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Barings LLC reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 19.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,449 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,912,289,000 after acquiring an additional 14,619,279 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 68.4% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 20,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 11.3% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 9,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 38,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,640,000 after buying an additional 1,582,739 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,035,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,128,521. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.63 and its 200 day moving average is $68.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 61.89, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

