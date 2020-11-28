Barings LLC Sells 234,603 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Barings LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 81.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,603 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $138.70 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $140.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.40.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

