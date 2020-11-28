Barings LLC Sells 2,748 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Barings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 15,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 81,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,388,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.41. 1,434,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,545,589. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.25 and its 200-day moving average is $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $146.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 17,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $71,478.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 773,949 shares of company stock worth $2,987,675 and sold 51,717 shares worth $9,097,448. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.56.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

