Barings LLC Sells 4,026 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Barings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,159 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 18,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Intuit by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Intuit by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 109,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,730,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. Mirova purchased a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit stock traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $354.24. The stock had a trading volume of 528,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $341.75 and its 200 day moving average is $313.66. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $377.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $344.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.28.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $9,355,209.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,532,566.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,073,078 in the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

