Barings LLC Sells 4,063 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Barings LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 72.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 144.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 90,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter.

VOO opened at $334.14 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $335.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.85.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

