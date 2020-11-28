Barings LLC Sells 4,596 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Barings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,596 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth $27,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 43.3% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SYK traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.81. 787,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,674,847. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $242.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYK. UBS Group lifted their price target on Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.23.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

