Barings LLC Sells 6,020 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Barings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,020 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,179,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $863,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,466 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,522,000 after acquiring an additional 519,829 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,207,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,020,000 after acquiring an additional 313,412 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 343.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 383,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,673,000 after acquiring an additional 296,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,668,000. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total value of $10,828,590.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,940 shares in the company, valued at $23,247,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,172 shares of company stock worth $13,193,588. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PPG opened at $147.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.09. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $149.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.44.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

