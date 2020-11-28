Barings LLC Sells 72,148 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Barings LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,148 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 48,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 102,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 30,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 96,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 18,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.03. 15,649,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,342,098. The company has a market cap of $206.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average of $29.33. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.