Barings LLC Takes Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 64,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,673,000. Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 209.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,613,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,621 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,566,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,160,000.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.34. 1,644,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,306,450. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.36. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $68.21. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

