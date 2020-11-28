Barings LLC Trims Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Barings LLC decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,770 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 73,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 223,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,762 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

C traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.67. 14,267,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,560,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.70. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

