Barings LLC Trims Stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Barings LLC reduced its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 435,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 19,691 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 30.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,033,202 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,205 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 38.5% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,243,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $91,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,096 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,637,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,845,000 after acquiring an additional 217,681 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 134.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,469,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,624 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 1.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,707,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,596,000 after acquiring an additional 51,300 shares during the period. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMX traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.71. The stock had a trading volume of 757,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,789. The company has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.60. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.94.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). América Móvil had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

