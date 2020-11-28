BASIC (BASIC) Trading Down 20.1% Over Last Week

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One BASIC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. BASIC has a market cap of $55.00 million and approximately $50.22 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00027621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00166705 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00300166 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.20 or 0.00951488 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $83.80 or 0.00474045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00171119 BTC.

BASIC Token Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,721,684,857 tokens. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic.

BASIC Token Trading

BASIC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

