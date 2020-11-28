Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.1% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.6% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the second quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.6% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BDX. Raymond James dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.93.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $228.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a PE ratio of 83.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.