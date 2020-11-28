Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMBN opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21. Benchmark Bankshares has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $19.75.

Benchmark Bankshares Company Profile

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Benchmark Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, saving, and youth accounts. Its loan products include personal, mortgage, other real estate, business, auto, and student loans.

