Benchmark Increases Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $46.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target raised by Benchmark from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Altice USA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Shares of ATUS opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 190.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.38. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $35.47.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Abdelhakim Boubazine sold 496,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $14,265,242.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,547,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,475,696.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Colleen Schmidt sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $2,207,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,301 shares in the company, valued at $7,016,164.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,906,355 shares of company stock worth $145,043,443. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Lucerne Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

