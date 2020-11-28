Berenberg Bank Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) a €230.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MTX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €222.00 ($261.18) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Warburg Research set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €163.86 ($192.77).

Shares of ETR MTX opened at €204.40 ($240.47) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion and a PE ratio of 25.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €170.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €155.16. MTU Aero Engines AG has a 12-month low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 12-month high of €289.30 ($340.35).

MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

