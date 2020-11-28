Best of the Best PLC (BOTB.L) (LON:BOTB) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,542.44

Best of the Best PLC (BOTB.L) (LON:BOTB)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,542.44 and traded as low as $1,280.00. Best of the Best PLC (BOTB.L) shares last traded at $1,360.00, with a volume of 4,720 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $159.41 million and a P/E ratio of 36.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,534.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,444.

Best of the Best PLC (BOTB.L) Company Profile (LON:BOTB)

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

