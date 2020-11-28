BetProtocol (BEPRO) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.06 Million

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. In the last week, BetProtocol has traded 14% higher against the dollar. BetProtocol has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $109,074.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BetProtocol token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BetProtocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00027670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00167077 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00300739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.76 or 0.00956873 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $83.80 or 0.00475142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00171519 BTC.

About BetProtocol

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol. BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com.

BetProtocol Token Trading

BetProtocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BetProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.