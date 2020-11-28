Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 9,781 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $196,304.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,983.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $3,277,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 32,450.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.44. 5,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,760. The stock has a market cap of $361.71 million, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of -0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.66. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

