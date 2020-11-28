Binance Coin (BNB) Price Tops $29.47

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 28th. One Binance Coin coin can now be purchased for $29.47 or 0.00169916 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Binance Coin has a market cap of $4.26 billion and $311.19 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Binance Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00028105 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.39 or 0.00959384 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00219368 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.00483209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00173499 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00101996 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin’s launch date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 176,406,561 coins and its circulating supply is 144,406,561 coins. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Binance Coin Coin Trading

Binance Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.