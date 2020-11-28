Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lowered its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Biogen by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Biogen by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova lifted its holdings in Biogen by 292.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIIB. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Biogen from $339.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.90.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.78. The stock had a trading volume of 699,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,781. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $266.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.29. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

