BioSyent Inc. (RX.V) (CVE:RX) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.00

BioSyent Inc. (RX.V) (CVE:RX) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and traded as low as $6.98. BioSyent Inc. (RX.V) shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 6,911 shares.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BioSyent Inc. (RX.V) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $64.81 million and a PE ratio of 19.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10.

BioSyent Inc. (RX.V) (CVE:RX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$4.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.30 million. Analysts expect that BioSyent Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

BioSyent Inc. (RX.V) Company Profile (CVE:RX)

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. The company's products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells and is indicated for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; RepaGyn, a vaginal suppository for the healing of the vaginal mucosa, as well as for the treatment of vaginal dryness caused by menopause, stress, and chemotherapy; Proktis-M, a rectal suppository for the healing of the anus and rectum; Aguettant System for pre-filled syringes that are used for various injectable medications in hospital and acute care settings; and Cysview, an adjunct to white-light cystoscopy for the detection and management of non-muscle invasive papillary bladder cancer.

