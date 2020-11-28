BitBall One Day Trading Volume Hits $688,815.00 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One BitBall token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market capitalization of $913,121.12 and $688,815.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 100% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17,274.64 or 0.99432273 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00031318 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003094 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000317 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005778 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00018381 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000353 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00070606 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,458,497 tokens. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

