Bitcoin Gold Trading 4.5% Lower This Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $158.30 million and approximately $5.32 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.04 or 0.00052153 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.71 or 0.00425290 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00085164 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 50.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000390 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.